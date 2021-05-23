Liga MX: Juan Carlos Casasola mocks Pachuca after losing to Cruz Azul

Juan Carlos Casasola placeholder image, comedian and fan of La Maquina de Cruz Azul made fun of the Tuzos del Pachuca after they were eliminated before the celestes in the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Azteca Stadium field.

Casasola, in his official Twitter account, assured that Pachuca, who had been boasting of being the ‘giant killer’ by defeating Chivas and Club América in previous phases, will see the big party on his home sofa after not being able to fight Cruz Blue.

“How did the” Matagigantes “@Tuzos wake up? Ahhhh ….. I know !!!!! VACATION!!!! Have an incredible time! ”Casasola posted along with a Cruz Azul design on social media.

For now Cruz Azul beat the Tuzos del Pachuca in the semifinals and is already waiting for a rival for the grand final that will come out between Santos Laguna and Puebla, where everything seems to indicate that it will be Santos.

Juan Carlos Casasola is usually a character in social networks that is quite controversial and passionate when he defends Cruz Azul, since on occasions he has made certain harsh comments against other teams in favor of La Maquina.

