Liga MX: Juan Carlos Casasola insults Álvaro Morales after Cruz Azul’s victory against Santos

Juan Carlos Casasola placeholder image, comedian and great fan of Cruz Azul, gave everything to Álvaro Morales, ESPN commentator after the victory of La Maquina in the first leg of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna at TSM by a goal to zero .

Casasola, through his social networks, sent the message to ‘Brujo’ Morales responding to a fan who assured that changing teams and letting Cruz Azul shoot for Club América is not what a real fan does.

Although Casasola was not the one who said it as such and quoted a user fan of La Machine, he made clear his dissatisfaction with the ESPN commentator for leaving Cruz Azul and not being faithful to the team in bad times.

Also, it should be remembered that prior to the first leg of the final, Morales sent a message to Cruz Azul that this is his chance to win the LigaMX title, especially since his ‘executioner’ is not America.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will manage to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

