Liga MX: Juan Carlos Casasola destroys Álvaro Morales after Cruz Azul title

Juan Carlos Casasola placeholder image, comedian and fan of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, destroyed and insulted the ESPN commentator Álvaro Morales, after the cement group led by Juan Reynoso, was crowned champion of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League by defeating Santos Laguna and breaking with her the streak of 23 consecutive years without being crowned in Mexican soccer.

Casasola, on his official Twitter account, dedicated a few harsh words to Álvaro Morales after the consecration of Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, assuring that it was the ‘Brujo’ who gave the cement team bad luck in the finals, and now that he went to Club América, that curse is gone.

In addition, he indicated that Morales is over always making controversy with Cruz Azul, since with this title, the jokes, ridicule and attacks against La Maquina have ended and now confidence is very high in the environment of the cement manufacturers.

Good thing you got off the boat, you fucking shit …

You just left and we became champions … @ AlvaritoMorales I was going to finish this post, but not before sending you to fuck your fucking mother

You ran out of malicious content .. now you have to talk about your buttocks wangas! pic.twitter.com/PEkoFFHPM6 – Juan Carlos Casasola ⭐️ (@eltataazul) May 31, 2021

With this victory, Cruz Azul breaks 23 years without lifting the title since 1997 when he defeated León and now he does it against Santos Laguna on the Azteca Stadium field.

