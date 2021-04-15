Liga MX: Juan Calero sends a meaningful message to his father, Miguel Calero

Today the historical archer of the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Liga MX, Miguel Calero, He would be turning 50 years of life, which is why his son José Juan Calero dedicated an emotional message to him on social networks to commemorate the birthday of his father.

The forward of the Zacatecas miners, who has become one of the protagonists of the Expansion League team, sent a heartfelt message to the Condor.

Also read: Real Madrid: Zidane’s words after qualifying for the Champions League semifinals

“Happy 50 to heaven everything is for and for you, I love you! Cheer up”. José Juan Calero wrote for his father Miguel.

‘Recolino’ followed in his father’s footsteps by dedicating himself to soccer, however, he chose a different position and decided to score goals instead of avoiding them.

Calero, this season, has 5 goals in 15 games with the Miners, being the club’s top scorer and the undisputed starter.