Liga MX: Jozy Altidore to Cruz Azul? The forward sounds like reinforcement for The Machine

The team of Blue Cross still resting after a historic championship; However, beyond the possible arrivals for the Opening 2021, the priority at the moment is the renewal of some players.

A few days ago, the American media, ., revealed that the experienced attacker Jozy altidore I would not continue with him Toronto fcTherefore, one of the teams that had raised their hands for a possible transfer would be the set of ‘La Maquina’.

However, the arrival of the 31-year-old forward to La Noria has been ruled out by Mexican journalists, including Salvador Reyes, who pointed out in his Twitter account, that Toronto has not had approaches from the celestial team.

Altidores is not at his best, in the current MLS season, the attacker who once played for Villarreal, Hull City and Sunderland, has played six games between the league and the Concachampions and has only managed to score once .