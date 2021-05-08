Liga MX: Journalist destroys Chivas on its anniversary and discredits title vs Tigres

Jesús Barrón, a journalist for Multimedios Deportes, disparaged the greatness of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara on their 115th anniversary with quite hurtful and sarcastic congratulations on his networks.

Barrón, assured that the Chivas are the most false big team in all of Mexico, since without the help of the referee in the final against the Tigres in the Apertura 2017, they would not have been able to get the result and win the title.

“Happy 115 years to the most FALSE great team in Mexico, the @Chivas! Without his player No. 12, the 12th would not arrive, ”Barrón posted on Twitter.

Álvaro Morales, presenter of ESPN, made fun of the Chivas taking advantage of Jesús Barrón’s comment on social networks, recalling that he has been one of the communicators who has criticized Guadalajara the most in recent years.

For now, in the present Clausura 2021, Chivas will play the repechage against Tuzos del Pachuca to achieve their pass to the Liguilla and thus get among the eight teams that will fight for the Liga MX title.

