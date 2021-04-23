Liga MX: José Saturnino Cardozo remembers his “paternity” against Club América

The legend of Liga MX, Jose Saturnino Cardozo He remembered that playing against Eagles of America It is very important, because it considers that the matches against Coapa can mark any player, for better or for worse.

“They are key games that make a difference, when a player plays well against that type of team like América they remain in the memory and in the memory of the people, which was what I was looking for, I knew that those games mark you for a long time. life and people are hardly going to forget what you did against America, “he declared.

Despite the great rivalry that has been created between both institutions, Cardozo clarified that a victory for the Red Devils against azulcremas he would not save the season.

“Toluca has to go out and win these games that make a difference and that the fans love to beat America, but the player has to understand that you always have to be fighting to enter the Liguilla, he cannot be thinking of winning only one game and that will save the year. Toluca has to live from good tournaments, from Liguillas, from looking for Championships, “he said.

The Greater Devil recalled his performances in front of the Eagles of America, a team he “brought as a son” because each confrontation against them scored a goal.

“The truth that motivated even more (that they said that I brought America as a son) in those games I always focused on leaving my mark by scoring a goal, it demanded me because I read in the newspapers everything the press said and I motivated myself more because facing America is always very important for any soccer player, “he concluded.

