Liga MX: José Saturnino Cardozo praises the great level of Santiago Solari’s Club América

The legend of the Red Devils of the TolucaJosé Saturnino Cardozo was on many occasions the executioner of the Águilas del América, however, he acknowledged that in this tournament he was delighted by the great game of Santiago Solari’s team.

“I see America as very solid and game after game you see progress, I like the way America plays because it looks like a very supportive team, a happy team, it knows what it plays when you see a team that plays its way There is a coach behind who works very well and who gives the player the freedom to demonstrate all the ability they have on the field of play, a happy team, a team that tries to play soccer. “

“A team that when it arrives hurts you and we hope that for this game, Toluca can be as concentrated as possible and that the players understand that when America vs Toluca plays, you always have to fight all the balls to the death because the fans live a lot of those parties, “he declared.

The Major Devil He does not think the same of his former team, which he recognized as an irregular club, arguing that two days from the end, the Liguilla looks very far away.

⚽️ A dream come true! Today is a great day for me because I will present my book, “Cardozo, Príncipe del Gol”, written by Guillermo Garduño. I wait for you at 12: 00hrs on the official channels of @tolucafc. Atte. Pepe Cardozo pic.twitter.com/BVRVlJkoGt – José Saturnino Cardozo (@ pepecardozo249) March 12, 2021

“My way of seeing Toluca is that it has many ups and downs, it started well, then it kind of created doubts to qualify for the Liguilla, it started quite well, a very supportive team, a solid team that counterattacked and hurt the rival always having possession of the ball and now, 6 dates ago it began to generate many doubts and that worries because Toluca is a team that is normally in the Liguillas and there are very few games left and it looks a bit far away, but let’s hope they raise their heads and that they can add points that give them the possibility of fighting the Repechage so that they can be in the Big Party “he added.

