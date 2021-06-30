Liga MX: José Riestra leaves the Atlas doors open to Andrés Guarded

Jose Riestra, sports president of the Guadalajara Atlas within the MX League, left the club’s doors open to Mexican soccer player Andrés Guardado, but ruled out his arrival in Opening Tournament 2021.

Alejandro spoke with him two years ago to be part of this new transformation, at that time he had other challenges, it did not happen, but the doors are always open and the right moment must be found for both parties “, were the words of José Riestra .

In recent weeks, a publication of the club on its social networks, excited the fans with a possible arrival of Andrés Guarded for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, but the sports president of the institution ruled out his signing.

⚫ “Today the project is walking to the other side, obviously Andrés Guarded will always have the doors of the institution open” José Riestra denied that Guarded arrived at @atlasfc this summer, for Initial Silbatazo at @quierotv_gdl pic.twitter.com/ Dw2gc3Kxba – Jesús Omaña (@ JesusOmana93) June 30, 2021

José Diestra confirmed that the club’s board of directors and the Orlegi Group have already chatted with Andrés Guarded on several occasions, but he ruled out that in the coming months there could be a signing of the footballer even if it is a Rojinegro de “Corazón”.





