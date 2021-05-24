Liga MX: José Ramón Fernández launches a letter to Cruz Azul prior to the final vs Club Santos

The Blue Cross Machine and Santos Laguna will define the new champion of Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021, after leaving the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Puebla Strip, respectively.

After announcing the dates and times of the series for the Mexican soccer championship, José Ramón Fernández, the host and commentator of ESPN, he warned the coach’s celestial Juan Reynoso facing the confrontation with the Warriors of the strategist Guillermo Almada.

“Cruz Azul wide favorite to take the title, but at any moment Santos gives the surprise and is crowned champion,” he wrote.

It should be noted that the first leg between the Cruz Azul Machine and Santos Laguna will be held next Thursday, May 27 at the TSM stadium; while the return game will be on Sunday, May 30 at the Aztec stadium.

