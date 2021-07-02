Liga MX: José Ramón Fernández busts journalist in networks and calls him corrupt

José Ramón Fernández, presenter and communicator of ESPN, blew up the journalist Miguel Angel Arizpe, after it was revealed that the former director of the Diario Reforma in the Cancha de El Norte section, was on the payroll of the UANL Tigres as a whole and received a monthly salary from the team led by Miguel Herrera, to maintain a editorial line favorable to felines.

‘Joserra’, through Twitter, assured that because of Arizpe, he decided to stop writing his column in the Diario Reforma, accusing him of spoiling his relationship with said media, but clarified that it is worse for a journalist to be corrupt and unfair , selling himself like he did to the Tigers for a great monthly salary.

“Arizpe, you yelled at me to lower my salary for no reason. My 27-year history of loyalty and honesty with @Reforma you threw it down, you made me resign. Instead, your low principles put you on the payroll of Tigres with 100,000 pesos a month and tuition fees. ”, Indicated José Ramón Fernández.

Arizpe, you yelled at me to lower my salary for no reason. My 27-year history of loyalty and honesty with @Reforma you threw it down, you made me resign. Instead, your low principles put you on the payroll of Tigres with 100,000 pesos a month and tuition. – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) July 2, 2021

“The worst thing a journalist can have is to be corrupt, dishonest and disloyal towards the company they work for. You are a corrupt person, who is ashamed. What example do you set for your children Miguel Ángel Arizpe Zúñiga? ”Added José Ramón bluntly.

The worst thing a journalist can have is to be corrupt, dishonest and disloyal towards the company they work for. You are a corrupt person, who is ashamed. What example do you set for your children Miguel Ángel Arizpe Zúñiga? pic.twitter.com/VFZWkBrYlo – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) July 2, 2021

In addition, José Ramón Fernández not only reaffirmed the amount of money that the Tigres paid him, but also pointed out the personal reasons in which Miguel Ángel Arizpe benefited from the payment of tuition and having a significant salary to maintain a editorial line always favorable to felines.

