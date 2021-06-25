Liga MX: José Ramón Fernández busts Diego Lainez because of José Juan Macías

José Ramón Fernández, journalist and presenter of ESPN, defended José Juan Macías, forward of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara from the criticism of David Faitelson who assured that he is not sufficiently curdled to go to play in Europe, before his almost certain signing to the Getafe of the Spanish League, criticizing Diego Lainez, Real Betis player.

José Ramón, during the Futbol Picante program, pointed out that Macías is a much more complete player than Lainez, a Club América youth squad who went to Europe without being a solid footballer despite having been champion with the Eagles, and believes that he Chivas forward is more mature and can do very well in Europe.

“Diego Lainez, Faitelson, he is not breaking it in Europe and in America he did not break it nor was he set enough to go to Europe, he was not even the starter of America please, it is not even done. Macías is more curdled than Lainez, he is more complete and although it bothers you, Macías is much more complete.

“Let’s see José Ramón, a footballer is doing well when he breaks his level and Macías is not breaking it here. Lainez went to Europe being champion with America and he is also younger, and Lainez is more complete as a player than Macías.

In addition, José Ramón Fernández accused Faitelson of speaking nonsense on television such as comparing Diego Lainez with Lionel Messi claiming that he is the ‘Mexican Messi’ on the field, which for the veteran journalist, is very far from reality.

