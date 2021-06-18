Liga MX: José Madueña sounds like an option to reinforce the Red Devils of Toluca

The footballer José Madueña of the Chivas del Guadalajara inside of MX League, it sounds like an option to reinforce the whole of the Red Devils of Toluca from Hernán Cristante, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

According to different media in Mexico, the same board of directors of the Sacred Herd, led by sports director Ricardo Peláez, would have offered the soccer player who does not fit into their plans.

José Madueña, who has a long career in the MX League, would no longer enter into the plans of coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich, so they are looking for a place for him in another team, sounding Necaxa as a destination.

Another reason for seeking the exit of this 31-year-old right wing defender is to open a gap for Raúl “Dedos” López, who occupies that same position and that Chivas would be interested in his return to the team.

