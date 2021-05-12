Liga MX: José Luis Sánchez Sola “Chelís” sees Santiago Ormeño out of Puebla

The former technical director of the Puebla Club, Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, analyzed the great season of Clausura 2021, highlighting Santiago Ormeño Y Nicolas Larcamón who were key to achieving third place in the General Table.

“If Ormeño is not the best forward center in Liga MX, in terms of nationality he is one of the best. Besides Ormeño, Puebla has several assets: Salas, Reyes,” said Chelís in an interview.

“Of course Puebla is going to sell Ormeño, and I know that somehow they already have their eyes set on somewhere in the world for his replacement.”

Sánchez Solá He recognized his particular way of playing as well as who was in charge, within the camotera directive, of making him reach Mexican soccer.

“The most significant thing is that the team’s style of play matches what the Puebla fan is like. They agreed in their style of play with what people like,” said the now analyst on the ESPN bar.

# PartidoAPartido This team has made us believe and has excited us But above all, it has shown us that with work and humility Puebla returns to the place it belongs RT if you entrust these 2️⃣1️⃣ Enfranjados with the tradition of # LaFranjaQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/uSsaD5vCvw – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 12, 2021

“Larcamón has done perfectly well. Today in Puebla they have a very important sports intelligence. The man who brought Larcamón made a perfect combination.”

