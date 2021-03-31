Liga MX: José Joaquín Martínez highlights Juan Reynoso’s rotations with Cruz Azul

The Mexican footballer Jose Joaquin Martinez of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, highlighted the rotation work of his coach Juan Reynoso, which has benefited the team in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

The rotations that the Profe does are important. Today we do not have three players and the rotation is for the benefit of all, ”said José Joaquín Martínez.

The Mexican defender spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, highlighting the rotation work that his coach has had, since since he does not have three key players at the moment, there are substitutes with quality and experience to replace them.

These statements by Martínez arise as a result of his teammates who are out of action, in addition to those selected such as Romo, Corona and Pineda, who will have a long journey and it is very likely that they will not start in the game against Juárez FC.

