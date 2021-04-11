Liga MX: José Guadalupe Cruz demands the return of promotion and relegation in Mexican soccer

After the disappearance of the promotion and relegation in the 2020-2021 season, Liga MX has been the target of accusations and criticism for the implementation of financial fines to pay the clubs of the MX Expansion League, leaving the sports theme in the background.

In an interview on the medium’s podcast TUDN ‘The ball who knows’, coach José Guadalupe Cruz was forceful in his words when he accused Liga MX of eliminating promotion and relegation.

“The most sensible thing and what is best for Mexican soccer is that the rise and fall return, the competition is the one that will promote development, growth, that we really empower the Mexican talent that we need so much of it.”

“That you pay or not pay and that the descent and ascent has been suppressed does not help much in the fact that there is competition, the competition is what gives you the rise,” he said.

In addition, the former strategist of the Rayos del Necaxa affirmed that in that case the payments of the economic fines will be canceled in the face of the crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it would leave the image of the MX League in a bad way.

“This would be a bit unfortunate because then we are talking about the fact that there is no seriousness that this could be a pachanga. It occurs to me that it will replace the ascent and descent and it turns out that tomorrow we will resume it. Today they have to pay the last three of the percentage. and tomorrow it turns out that we always go back better, “he explained.

