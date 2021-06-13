Liga MX: José de Jesús Corona gives clues about his continuity in Cruz Azul

The archer of Cruz Azul, Jose de Jesus Corona The contract with the Machine ends on June 30, the new champion of the Clausura 2021 was a fundamental piece for the ninth, so he said that the negotiations to renew are about to be finalized.

“Physically and soccer I feel good. As for negotiations, we are on the right track, we continue in the negotiations and I think we will end well. I see myself in Cruz Azul.”

“They were interested, not only now after the title, but since Álvaro Dávila arrived, he showed me that interest that I remain in his project, in the same way Juan Reynoso showed me his interest. the board of directors and the coaching staff “.

José de Jesús Corona also expressed that the title has already been left behind and now the important thing is to write a new chapter.

“Now we simply have to turn the page, we had a good chapter, we closed it in a good way and we have to start another, firstly, to close these negotiations and think about what is coming.”

