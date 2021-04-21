Liga MX: José Cardozo gives his opinion on the duels between Toluca and America

Former Paraguayan soccer player Jose Saturnino Cardozo, spoke about the duels between the Red Devils of Toluca and the America club on the Liga MX, highlighting that they are important matches with great rivalry.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas will fine Uriel Antuna for his statements with Zabalive

Every time they meet, they are good games, it is an important rivalry and they are games that mark your career, “said Paraguayan Saturnino Cardozo.

The former striker and Deportivo Toluca legend spoke in an interview for W Deportes, where he made it clear that whenever both teams meet in Liga MX, they are very interesting matches, with rivalry and good football on the field.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

On the Pasión W hotline, José Cardozo, coach:

(About America vs Toluca)

“Every time they meet, they are good games, it is an important rivalry and they are games that mark your career.” pic.twitter.com/aIRmtBEnmt – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) April 20, 2021

José Cardozo, who has already been on the Red Devils bench as coach, stressed that he expects a very interesting game on matchday 16, as Hernán Cristante’s team continues to fight for a place in the league zone.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content