Liga MX: Jorge Zárate would be Mazatlán FC’s new reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura Tournament

The Mexican footballer Jorge Zarate, would arrive as a new reinforcement of Mazatlán FC from Beñat San José of the MX League, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament from the Liga de Expansión MX.

According to sources from different media in Mexico, the board of the Sinaloan team headed by Mauricio Lanza would be close to signing the midfielder as their next reinforcement.

The Mexican soccer player Jorge Zárate is another option that is handled in Mazatlán FC, as is the case of Carlos Orrantia in search of reinforcing the midfield of the Beñat San José squad.

Jorge Zárate already has great experience in the maximum Mexican circuit, where he has worn the shirt of the Club Puebla, Monarcas Morelia, Jaguares de Chiapas and the Atlas of Guadalajara.

