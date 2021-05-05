Liga MX: Jorge Sánchez disparages Cruz Azul and aims for the Clausura 2021 title

The Eagles of America They will look for their pass to the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League, and then focus on Liga MX where they are already in the Quarterfinals waiting for the rival.

Like Cruz Azul, Puebla and Monterrey, Coapa’s men await their rivals, however, Jorge Sánchez, the Aguilas side, assured that he was not intimidated by his possible rival, much less the great step of Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2021.

“No, we are concerned about any team, we are focused on ourselves, regardless of the rival that is in front of us, we have to worry about ourselves, not about them. If we come out fine, if we come out with the concentration that is due, we can achieve great things, “explained Sánchez in an interview with Fox Sports.

In addition, the América player revealed that the Coapa team plans to reach the Finals of both Guard1anes 2021 and the Concachampions.

“We are very humble, working, obviously our goal is to reach the two Finals, that is in our mentality. We are aware that we play a lot and I can assure you that we will have to reach the Final and win it”, expressed Jorge Sánchez.

