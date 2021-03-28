Liga MX: Jorge Sánchez and Erick Lira, the “impassables” of this Clausura 2021

Although their teams have different realities, this Closing 2021, Jorge Sánchez and Erick Lira, from Club América and Pumas UNAM respectively, are the players with the most 1 to 1 defenses won in the MX League.

According to data from Technological Innovation Center, published by Liga MX, both Jorge Sánchez and Erick Lira have 21 individual duels won, followed by Alberto Acosta (FC Juárez) and Sebastián Vegas (Rayados), with 20.

“The best in the 1vs1! When it comes to stopping rivals, there is no one better, so far, than Erik Lira and Jorge Sánchez; the players of @PumasMX and @ClubAmerica respectively, have won 21 defensive heads-up duels “

The UNAM Pumas have two elements in this Top 10, as Johan Vázquez has 17 defensive duels won so far in the championship.

Like the Pumas, Monterrey also has two elements on the list, because just below Vegas is Jesús Gallardo with 18 duels won.

