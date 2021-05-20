Liga MX: Jorge Pietrasanta ‘hits’ Andrés Vaca and Pollo Ortiz for his beginnings in Televisa

Jorge Pietrasanta, one of the best known voices in the world of sports narration in Liga MX and fervent defender of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, held an interview with his former partner in Televisa Sports, Antonio de Valdés, in which he recalled the arrival on stage of the pair of narrators, Andrés Vaca and Raoul ‘Pollo’ Ortiz, with which those of Chapultepec tried to ‘attack’ their competition in Aztec TV headed by Christian Martinoli.

‘Unintentionally wanting’, Pietrasanta left Pollo and Vaca scraped, now in TUDN and Fox Sports, respectively, remembering that they were thrown into the ring prematurely, because they lacked a lot of experience and did not have enough elements to be able to with the package that the company had entrusted them.

“Controversial and difficult decision for the company, for people like Paco Villa, Enrique Bermúdez and for me, also for Pollo and Vaca because they were arriving and they did not have enough elements, with immaturity and lack of experience in the workplace, to the extent that I returned to narrate the Mexican National Team years later, “said Pietra Pietra.

In the interview with Toño, Pietrasanta assured that that decision made by Javier Alarcón caused discomfort in the group of Televisa Deportes narrators, since it was clear to everyone that the young couple was not prepared to assume that responsibility.

The now ESPN narrator recalled that he went from narrating the Final of a FIFA World Cup to being relegated to less relevant broadcasts during the 2014 World Cup, in which he did not narrate a single match of the Mexican National Team.

Pietrinha recalled that it was during that 2014 World Cup in Brazil when he was contacted by ESPN, a company that offered him to work in Bristol, headquarters of the chain, a detail that made him reject that first offer, as his wife did not agree to move because the low temperatures that the city presents.

. “At the 2014 World Cup I had the first offer to work with ESPN, we even met in Rio de Janeiro, but the opportunity was not given. They offered me to work in Bristol and something they told me was: ‘Consider that in this city there are five months full of snow ‘and my wife’s eyes were popping out, she couldn’t because she told me:’ You’re going alone. ‘

Two years later, Pietrasanta was contacted again by ESPN, this time by Armando Benítez, his current boss, remembering that his arrival at the “World Leader” took a while to materialize, because Televisa did not want to let him go, because by contract they could retain him if they equaled or exceeded the economic offer by ESPN, something that did not happen in the end.

