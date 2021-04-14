Liga MX: Jorge Campos and the most grotesque mistakes of TV Azteca’s ‘Immortal’

Legend and figure …. Jorge Campos’ career is full of successes and great saves that turned the man born in Acapulco, Guerrero, into a living myth within the Mexican and International Soccer, being recognized as the third best goalkeeper in the world in 1993.

The now TV Azteca analyst had a great career as a goalkeeper in Liga MX, MLS and the Mexican team, alternating that position with the role of forward, facet in which he scored 48 goals, being the Mexican goalkeeper with the highest score in history and the fourth in the world.

Also read: Liga MX: David Faitelson throws a warning against Cruz Azul and Club América

Campos began his career with the Pumas of the UNAM and he quickly stood out for his unorthodox style to tackle, having as his ‘teacher’ the legendary Pablo Larios, considered by Brody himself as the best goalkeeper in Mexican Soccer.

And tell him top 3, when he only had a great game against Brazil in 2014 and a zero against Germany in 2018, and in both years he did not appear on the lists of the best goalkeeper in the world, something that His Majesty, the Immortal Jorge Campos, did. Third best place in the world. pic.twitter.com/jjXrqCbotL – Sheco Juarez (@Shecopuma) November 12, 2020

Despite all his great honors, which includes three World Cup appearances, 2 Gold Cup titles, 1 Confederations Cup title, and a Copa América Runner-up, in addition to several distinctions at the club and individual level, Jorge Campos had some lapses in his career as a goalkeeper.

The legend of Campos and the nostalgia of the 90s makes many fans only remember the sublime moments of the Brody, such as that penalty saved against Bulgaria in USA 94 or the flights that had Germany on the edge of elimination in the World Cup in France 98, forgetting the glaring flaws the Immortal used to have.

On I’m soccer We return to the video of Ricardo Salazar, a TUDN journalist, who some time ago recalled the ten worst failures of Jorge Campos:

Also read: Cruz Azul: Pedro Caixinha launches a challenge to La Maquina for the match against Club América

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: