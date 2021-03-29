Liga MX: Jordi Cortizo extends his contract with Xolos de Tijuana for 3 more years

The Mexican footballer Jordi Cortizo of the Xolos of Tijuana of the MX League, extended his contract with the team in this Guardians Tournament 2021, so he will wear the shirt until next year 2024.

The same board of directors officially announced the extension of their player’s contract, through their social networks, sharing a photograph of the player wearing his Xolos shirt with 2024.

Jordi Cortizo is currently in his second campaign defending the Xoloitzcuintles jacket, where he arrived in the 2020 Guardians from Los Gallos del Querétaro.

The Mexican extreme midfielder is only 24 years old and is originally from the city of Querétaro, where he debuted in the first division in the 2017 Apertura Tournament wearing the Gallos shirt.

