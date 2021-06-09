Liga MX: Jordan Sierra does not want to leave the UANL Tigres

The steering wheel Jordan sierra Ecuadorian of the UANL Tigers He stands with one foot outside the team led by Miguel Herrera and although rumors place him close to reaching Mazatlán FC, the player has declared that he is happy in Tigres.

Jordan Sierra appeared to perform his medical tests with the feline group and when questioned by the journalists present at the scene, he made it clear that he does not want to leave.

“Always delighted to be here (At Tigres)”. The Ecuadorian replied.

Sierra was the foreign player with the least activity in Guardianes 2021, playing only 107 minutes in 4 games, of which he started only in one.

Sierra would be in the sights of Mazatlán FC and would be one of the foreigners to leave the Felino team with the arrival of Florian Thauvin.