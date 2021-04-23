Liga MX: Jonathan Suárez would play with the Xolos de Tijuana for alleged sexual abuse

Jonathan Suárez, who played for MLS ‘Orlando City, would return to Liga MX with the Tijuana Xolos after the United States team terminated his contract after he was arrested for alleged sexual abuse.

According to information from various media in Florida, Jonathan Suárez will play with the Xolos since his card belongs to Tijuana and he would have been given permission to play for six months in Liga MX, after it no longer had a place in MLS. .

“Media in Florida suggest that Jonathan Suárez will return to Mexican soccer after Orlando City terminated his contract due to accusations of” sexual abuse. ” The player’s card is from Xolos and he has been given permission to play in Tijuana for 6 months.

It should be remembered that the Mexican-American soccer player was arrested in Osceola County, Florida, where he entered jail where he will not have the right to bail for a sexual assault charge.

The defender had moments in teams such as the Cimarrones of the defunct Liga de Ascenso MX and in Pumas Tabasco of the Liga de Expansión, as well as the Gallos Blancos.

