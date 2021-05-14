Liga MX: Jonathan Rodríguez and Fernando Gorriar will be called up by Uruguay for Conmebol qualifying rounds

A few moments ago, the experienced Uruguayan strategist, Óscar Washington Távares, revealed the list of players who will participate in the next date of the Conmebol qualifiers Course to Qatar 2022.

In it there are two elements that have shone with their respective teams this Clausura 2021, the first, Jonathan Rodriguez, who begins to be a regular in the calls of the celestial team.

The second, Fernando Gorriarán, who has had a great tournament with Santos Laguna, considered by many to be the best in that position in this tournament. The list includes the absence of Edinson Cavani, who is suspended for the next two games.

Uruguay will face its counterpart from Paraguay on June 5, at the Centenario Stadium, five days later, they will play against Venezuela in Caracas. The Select Two-time World Champion is in fifth place with six units