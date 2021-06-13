Liga MX: Jonathan González says goodbye to Rayados with an emotional message (PHOTO)

Midfielder Jonathan González has become the new low of the Rayados de Monterrey in full preseason of the team heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX in Mexican soccer.

After the official announcement of the club, the Mexican-American midfielder manifested himself on social networks to dedicate a few words of farewell to him in gratitude to the entire Gang.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera analyzes the physical state of Gignac and Thauvin

Via Instagram, the midfielder Jonathan González shared in his stories an image of the mural of the great figures who have passed in the Monterrey box accompanied by the following legend.

Jonathan González’s farewell message to the Rayados de Monterrey. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @ jgonzalezz25

“Eternal thanks for one of many dreams come true” he wrote.

Midfielder Jonathan González will begin a new stage in his career in Liga MX for the 2020-2021 season, closing his four-year training cycle in the Rayados de Monterrey first team.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Diego Lainez is revalued thanks to his performances with Real Betis

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Rayados de Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 2021