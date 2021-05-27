Liga MX: Jonathan Benítez wants to play in Pumas and admitted approaches

Pumas de la UNAM would be very close to closing the hiring of Argentine winger Jonathan Benítez for the next Liga MX 2021 Apertura Tournament, according to various press reports, as it would be an order from Andrés Lillini to the board.

In an interview offered by the newspaper AS México, Jonathan Benítez himself revealed if all this that is talked about in the press is true or not and assured that if there is a possibility that he can play in Pumas and he hopes that it will be realized and thus play in Liga MX.

“There has already been an approach, if I would like to play in Pumas and hopefully the possibility will be given,” said the South American.

However, details would be lacking in the negotiations that would be very close to closing for this to become a reality, such as the agreement with the player’s agents for differences that will not hinder his arrival since Benítez’s arrival in Pumas is practically a fact. .

It should be noted that Benítez had his best season in his career, playing 28 games and scoring 10 goals. The Argentine player has had an extensive career in his country and in Chile, the league in which he has played since 2014.

