Liga MX: Johan Vásquez leaves the door open for a possible departure from Pumas

The footballer Johan Vásquez of the Pumas of the UNAM inside of MX League, left the door open for a possible departure to football on the old continent, after announcing the renewal of his contract.

Also read: Rayados would make a millionaire business with the sale of Rogelio Funes Mori to River Plate

Whatever happens but my heart will always be in CU, thank you for everything that Pumas have given me “, was the message from Johan Vásquez.

The young central defender launched his message through his social networks, after announcing the renewal of his contract with the University team for two more years with Andrés Lillini’s team.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

, …. Johan Vásquez thanked Pumas but left the door open for a possible exit. pic.twitter.com/hg4R2VSceB – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 14, 2021

In the last few hours, rumors of the possible interest of some European teams in Johan Vásquez, such as Feyenoord, have sounded strong, so the Pumas would be protecting their young talent.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content