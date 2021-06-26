Liga MX: Joel Campbell would be an option to reinforce Rayados for the 2021 Apertura

The Rayados de Monterrey continue with their first stage of the preseason with their sights set on the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, with several novelties within its squad for the following season.

Given the announcement of several casualties within the club, the board of the gang as a whole would have put its eye to the extreme Joel Campbell as a backup option for the 2021-2022 season in Mexican soccer.

According to information from Felipe Galindo, media journalist AS Mexico, the top commanders of the Rayados de Monterrey have had approaches with the board of the Fiera to contemplate signing the Costa Rican offensive.

“#Rayados Option to reinforce Monterrey. Joel Campbell. 29-year-old Costa Rican, currently at Club León is a real option for La Pandilla. There have been rapprochements between the two directives … and it could be a reality in the next few days. What do you think ?”, wrote.

Winger Joel Campbell came to Liga MX in 2019 as a reinforcement of the Emeralds of Leon, where he has 83 games played in all competitions with seven goals scored and five assists in five tournaments.

