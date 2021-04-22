Liga MX: Joel Campbell does not appear in the Lion’s call for his duel against Mazatlán

The Tico soccer player Joel campbell Club León in the MX League, was the great absence in the call of his team for the duel against the Mazatlan FC, corresponding to day 16 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

The León club, headed by its coach Ignacio “Nacho” Ambriz, announced on their social networks the call for their duel against Mazatlán FC, where the great absence is that of the Costa Rican attacker.

Also read: Tigres UANL would fire Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti before the Classic Regio

Joel Campbell has been one of the most regular footballers in the Panzas Verdes team in this 2021 Guardians Tournament, which is why his absence for this duel against the Tomás Boy team in search of a place in the league stands out.

Another of the absences on this list is that of the footballer Fernando Navarro who was injured in the previous game, resulting in loss for the team in the remainder of the regular role and the start of the playoffs and the league, in case the Esmeralda team qualifies .

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

For his part, those who stand out in this call are Emmanuel Gigliotti who has won minutes in recent games and Santiago Colombatto, who continues to become a great option in midfield.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content