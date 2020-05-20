Liga MX: JJ Macías mocks Zague’s “IMPRESIONANTI” (VIDEO)

No doubt José Juan Macías, forward of the Striped Chivas from Guadalajara, he is currently the best Mexican attacker in the Liga MX, since he remains the top scorer and the one with the best productivity in the detainee Closing 2020However, he does not only stand out locally, since internationally he is also one of the best strikers in the sub-20 category worldwide.

JJ Macías burst Zague and his “Impresionanti”

The star of the rojiblanco team, J.J. Macías, took advantage of the confinement of this quarantine to hold a talk with the Podcast “We are Soccer”, Instagram page that is dedicated to conducting various interviews with footballers, where the striker Guadalajara He was questioned about the characteristics that his ideal player would have, where they could not avoid joking with the controversy of Luis Roberto Alves Zague.

One of the program’s drivers asked José Juan Macías, about what the ideal player would be like from his perception, to which the Chivas attacker answered referring to great players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, however, in this list also included the famous and controversial “Impressive” from the legendary Zague.

“Lionel Messi’s left-handedness and definition, Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude, temperament and height, Ronaldo’s power ‘Phenomenon’, Neymar’s dribble and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s stunt”. Macías said. At this, one of the drivers joked if he would choose the Zague member, to which Macías laughed with an “Impressive”.

