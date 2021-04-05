Liga MX: Jesús Ocejo’s message after his goal against Chivas

Santos Laguna visits Chivas on the Akron Stadium field in the match of day 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League where those led by Guillermo Almada, ended up drawing a 1-1 draw against Guadalajara, where the scorer was midfielder Jesus Ocejo.

After scoring his first goal in the MX League against Chivas, Ocejo, a Santos midfielder, expressed his feelings for having achieved his first goal in the First Division of Mexican soccer, where he assured that he felt very happy and content about it.

“I feel very happy and content with the goal. We have to continue working to improve the results and seek to win. ”, He said.

“The most important thing is that we keep adding, we have to keep working and we go to the next game with the intention of winning.”

In addition, he highlighted the virtues that Santos had to achieve a draw against Chivas as visitors.

“It is the objective, in which we have to be, we have a very good team and we will fight for everything. The intensity was very important, a point was obtained and we are going to continue working. ”, He concluded.

