Liga MX: Jesús Molina gives the “key” for the championship to reach Chivas in the Apertura 2021

After a poor performance in the Closing 2021, where Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara lost to Club Pachuca in the Liga MX Repechage, Jesús Molina considered that this preseason is the beginning of a new cycle.

“Well, very happy. We are aware that it is a new tournament, a new illusion, a new preseason. Personally, I am enjoying it a lot.

“They have been a tough few days, as it is in each preseason, because it is the adaptation of what is going to be a whole tournament. The team is committed and eager to continue working and transcend in the tournament ”, he assured.

The Guadalajara captain made it clear that the first objective that exists in the fold is “commitment.

“First of all, what Ricardo Peláez commented when he arrived, the commitment. The commitment that must exist both on and off the court. Fundamental to be able to start creating new habits, positive habits.

“If we want to achieve important things or different things, we must do something different. We have fallen short, it is reality. We must do something different and correct many mistakes in order to take that step, overcome that barrier that has stopped us. We stayed in the Semifinals the ancestor tournament, in the Repechage last.

“That tells you that football is now defined by small details and unfortunately we have failed in those small details. We are working, we hope that what I say is not from teeth to outside, but that we really can, one by one, because we are a team and we all have a responsibility, the power, for the good of the team, to do things in the best way and with the professionalism that this institution deserves, ‘concluded Molina.

