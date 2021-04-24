Liga MX: Jesús Dueñas was operated successfully; Tigres reveals low time

The UANL Tigers reported on their social networks that Jesus Dueñas He had a successful operation on his left ankle, so he will miss the rest of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League.

Tigres, indicated through a statement that Jesús Dueñas came out of the operation very well and will now be out for two months to start his recovery process as soon as possible.

“Jesús Dueñas was operated successfully this Friday for a chronic sprain of the peroneo-talar ligaments, which caused instability in his left ankle and which has already been corrected. The recovery time will be around two months.

▶ ️ MEDICAL REPORT: Jesús Dueñas was operated successfully this Friday for a chronic sprain of the peroneo-talar ligaments, which caused instability in his left ankle and which has already been corrected. The recovery time will be around two months. pic.twitter.com/wIBAqlVQmL – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) April 24, 2021

Jesús Dueñas played 13 games with the Tigres in this Clausura 2021, where he could not score goals and gave an assist.

Tomorrow the Tigres will play the Classic Regio against the Rayados de Monterrey on the Volcán field with the need to get all three points, to stay in the playoff zone.

