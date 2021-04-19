Liga MX: Jesús Dueñas is out of Tigres; will be operated on the ankle

After the soccer player of the UANL Tigers Jesús Dueñas missed the match against Pumas, there was speculation about a possible injury and now the University team revealed the state of health of the feline midfielder.

Dueñas was not taken into account by Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti for the match of matchday 15 of the Liga MX against Pumas, due to a left ankle injury.

Also read: FC Barcelona: Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, the first reinforcement of Joan Laporta

“Jesús Dueñas suffers from instability in his left ankle, so he will undergo surgery soon. Once the surgery is done, information on the recovery time will be given.” He published the club in his Medical part.

▶ ️ MEDICAL REPORT: Jesús Dueñas suffers from instability in his left ankle, so he will undergo surgery soon.

Once the surgery is performed, information on the recovery time will be given. @ Christusmx Hospital Alta Especialidad pic.twitter.com/cRRs6EfO7K – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) April 19, 2021

Dueñas has played 13 of the feline team’s 15 games and 12 of them as a starter, so his dismissal will be painful for the team.

Although the recovery time was not disclosed, in case it is operated, it could be out of 4 to 6 months.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content