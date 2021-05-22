Liga MX: ‘Jesús Corona deserves to be champion with Cruz Azul’, assures Tito Villa

Jose de Jesus Corona still without renewing contract with Cruz Azul and in this Closing 2021 is on the verge of playing his fourth final of MX League with the cement team and the fifth in his entire career, the same in which he would be looking to lift a league championship title for the first time, something that has been denied him throughout his career.

At 40 years of age, Chuy Corona is living the final stretch of his brilliant professional career, in which he has won several important titles at the club and national team level, but with the thorn of never having enjoyed a Liga MX championship. .

Faced with the possibility of playing a new final in the MX League, his former partner, Emanuel ‘El Tito’ Villa, assured that if anyone deserves to win a title with Cruz Azul it is precisely Jesús Corona, who has gone through much suffering in the heavenly institution .

“We arrived together with José de Jesús Corona in that Apertura 2009, if there is someone who deserves to earn a degree in the institution, for all he has given, what he has suffered, what he has gone through; together with Cata Domínguez, who are the two survivors of this entire stage; is the goalkeeper. speaking of which, at 40 he is the most effective goalkeeper of the season ”, launched Tito Villa.

Corona signed with Cruz Azul in 2009, after having lost a final five years ago against Club América, as the goalkeeper wanted to reap titles in his professional career and catapult his career with the Mexican National Team, making the leap to La Maquina, a big team that meant winning championships in bunches.

In 12 years as a Cruz Azul player, Corona has won 2 MX Cups, 1 MX Super Cup and 1 Concacaf Champions League, trophies that do not meet the expectations of the celestial fans, as they await the long-awaited ninth.

In exchange for these 4 titles, Corona has failed in the Liga MX finals against Rayados in the Apertura 2009; and both against Club América; Closing 2013 and Opening 2018.

