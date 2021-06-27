Liga MX: Jesús Corona and the great sacrifice he would make to renew with Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul Machine would be very close to renewing the 40-year-old goalkeeper Jesús Corona for the 2021 Opening of the MX League, but small details are those that would be preventing the Mexican soccer champion goalkeeper with the cement workers from stamping his final signature and expand your link with the club de la Noria.

According to information revealed by Graciela Reséndiz, between Cruz Azul and Jesús Corona there is almost a total agreement for their renewal, but the goalkeeper wants the La Machine team to guarantee him two more years of contract, and to convince the club that he give the salary would be lowered to have four more safe tournaments with the cement workers, and hence retire from soccer.

As detailed in the information, Corona feels in a state of full form and therefore believes that he can give Cruz Azul more than a year at a good level, so he wants to renew for two years, retire at 43 years and let it be with the La Noria team shirt.

Given this, Corona would sacrifice the economic part to get Cruz Azul to give him that renewal for two more years when they just won the Liga MX title after 23 years of drought and what it means for the institution and how well valued it is within of the fans, despite the criticism against him at the beginning of the season.

At the moment the negotiation is not closed but next week a beneficial agreement could be reached for all parties trying to ensure that Jesús Corona can retire with the Blue Cross where he would sacrifice the economic part to have two years of renewal.

