Liga MX: Jesús Corona and Alfredo Talavera, with better numbers than Ochoa in the Clausura 2021

Despite the fact that the UNAM Pumas were eliminated in the regular phase, Alfredo Talavera ended up with better numbers than Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of the Águilas del América, finishing just below Jose de Jesus Corona, goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Machine.

According to data from the SofaScore site “Chuy” Corona finished the regular phase of Closing Tournament 2021 with 51 saves and kept his arc at zero in eight games, being the best of the MX League in this area.

For his part, Talavera also left his fence unbeaten eight times, although he finished with fewer saves than Corona, with 45 in total. In the area where the UNAM goalkeeper surpasses that of the Machine it is in saves within the area, with a total of 31.

Regarding “Paco Memo” Ochoa, the goalkeeper of América finished with 27 saves, six clean sheets and 19 saves inside the area, placing himself below both goalkeepers in these three areas.

According to SofaScore ratings, the best goalkeeper in Liga MX was Jesús Corona with an average of 7.33, followed by Carlos Acevedo (Santos) with 7.23, Anthony Silva (Puebla) 7.22 and Alfredo Talavera (Pumas) with 7.19. Ochoa is at number 8, with a rating of 6.97.

