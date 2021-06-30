Liga MX: Jesús “Chapo” Sánchez showed his commitment to Chivas for the 2021 Apertura

The side of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, Jesus “Chapo” Sánchez is celebrating 11 years with him Sacred Flock, for which he stressed that his perseverance has been the key to remain in force in the MX League, in addition to ensuring that it will continue to break it in the Apertura 2021.

“Work and perseverance. Trying to be better day by day. Many times I have not been at my level and I have tried to work, with ups and downs, but we continue and this tournament will not be the exception, I will try to do my best trying to make it a good tournament for everyone ”, he explained in a conference.

“I think that the daily work, the demanding of myself every day to be at an optimal level to be both mentally and physically. There is Madueña whose situation is unknown, there is Miguel who has great conditions, but I focus on trying to do my thing well. Being or not is up to me.

The ‘Chapito’ is convinced that Madueña is a player who can contribute a lot to the rojiblanca squad.

“Madueña is a great player, we know that he can contribute a lot to the team. Being at his best he can contribute too much to us, it is a good competition and I hope he is well, that he stays and has a little more options. Let it be healthy competition as it has been in this time. He has been doing his job well and can contribute too much to the team, ”concluded Sánchez.

