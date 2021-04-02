Liga MX: Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo spoke about the differences between Chivas and the Mexican National Team

The offensive midfielder Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo has become one of the most remarkable players, within the irregularity that Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara has experienced in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a videoconference at the Verde Valle facilities, the one born in Culiacán, Sinaloa confessed the difference in pressure that he experiences when he defends the colors of the Sacred Herd than when he is summoned to the Mexican National Team.

“It is up to each who wants to see it. It goes through the personal issue. In Selection, all of Mexico sees you, it is something different that also weighs and I do not see much difference,” he said.

Despite the complicated closing of the Clausura 2021 tournament that the Rojiblanco team has, the offensive midfielder Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo said that within the group there is no concern whatsoever for the rivals in turn and they remain focused on achieving the goal of going to the final phase.

“Maybe we did not arrive as favorites, but we will arrive with all the hunger to get the three points,” he declared.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara arrive at the match on matchday 13 of the MX League as local against Santos Laguna, after losing the National Classic before the Eagles of America and stand outside the repechage posts.