Liga MX: Jesús Angulo, Atlas player, close to being a reinforcement of the UANL Tigres

The UANL Tigers are still looking for a reinforcement for the left wing and although several names such as Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón and Erick Aguirre have sounded, the chosen one would be Jesús Angulo of the Rojinegros del Atlas and the talks would be advanced.

According to the Mediotiempo portal, Atlas and Tigres are already negotiating for the transfer of the left back and although the talks are progressing slowly, it is likely that the player is changing of air for the Apertura 2021.

Jesús Angulo, a 23-year-old winger, is a singer from Santos Laguna and since the 2019 Apertura he plays for the Rojinegros del Atlas where he has become the undisputed starter on the left wing.

Miguel Herrera’s Tigres seek to strengthen the side and Angulo would be a player to the liking of Piojo, who during his stay with Club América, had already ‘cast’ his eye on the player.

Angulo is selected Olympic and will surely be in the call of ‘Jimmy’ Lozano for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

