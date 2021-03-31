Liga MX: Javier Salas accepts the responsibility of wearing the Puebla captain’s badge

The Mexican footballer Javier Salas of the Puebla Club in the MX League, accepts the responsibility of wearing the captain’s badge in the team of Nicolas Larcamón, within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

The forms that we have been working on are very good, being an aggressive team. I am grateful to the club for this opportunity, happy to be the captain of a historic team like Puebla “, were the words of Javier Salas.

The midfielder highlighted in a press conference this Wednesday that he is very happy to be able to carry the captaincy of a historic team such as Puebla, which has a great past and great footballers on its way.

⚪⚽ “My reaction was to keep working, improving in the things that I have to improve to be ready when I am needed. To be available to all my colleagues. I focus on the present, on continuing to grow” ️ ️Javier Salas, Puebla pic.twitter.com/y2A1hHfya7 – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) March 31, 2021

Javier Salas also highlighted the work that the team has been doing with Nicolás Larcamón, where a very aggressive team has been seen on the attack that is fighting for a ticket to the playoffs in the tournament.

