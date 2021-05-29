Liga MX: Javier Orozco, former Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, already has a new club abroad

Former player of the Machine Blue Cross, Javier “Chuletita” Orozco, who played the Guardianes 2021 with Cancún FC, already has a new team abroad and from the 2021-22 season will be a new player for Xelajú de Guatemala.

The ‘Chuleta’, 33-year-old forward, champion with Santos Laguna, was presented as a luxury reinforcement in the Guatemalan Club.

Orozco made his debut for Cruz Azul in 2005 and also played for Santos Laguna, Veracruz, Tampico Madero and Cancún FC.

Within his record, there is a League with Santos Laguna, Two MX Cups with Cruz Azul and Santos and a Champion of Champions.

“Welcome to Xelajú MC! Mexican player Javier Orozco joins the goat squad for the 2021-2022 season. What pride to be Superchivo!” The club wrote, welcoming the Mexican player.