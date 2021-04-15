Liga MX: Javier Güémez considers Atlético San Luis’ campaign a failure

Football player Javier Güémez of Atlético de San Luis in the MX League, assured that he considers the current season of his club in this Guardians Tournament 2021, where they are in the last place of the percentage.

It is a failure and resounding, because I believe that the objective of this institution is not to pay a fine. It is not the situation I want to be in and I believe that this institution is for much more ”, commented Javier Güémez.

The Azteca midfielder held a press conference this Thursday, where he stressed that he is not in the campaign he expected, so he considers that what has been experienced so far by the Potosino team is a failure, being last in the percentage table.

Javier Güémez made it clear that one of the objectives of the club was not to pay the fine for relegation, something that has remained to be seen since he considers that this team is armed to fight big things in Liga MX.



