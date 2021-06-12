Liga MX: Javier Correa, former Atlas FC, is ‘offered’ to Colón de Santa Fe as reinforcement

Javier Correa, former striker for the Rojinegros del Atlas in Liga MX, sent several winks to the Colón de Santa Fe team, ensuring that he is very grateful to the club that at the time gave him the opportunity to play.

Correa, formerly of Atlas and Santos Laguna in Liga MX, said in an interview for Radio de UNO, said that his relationship with Colón is special because he had a great performance in a short time.

“I was only four months in Santos Laguna and then I went to Atlas, where almost nothing came out and I had little continuity. My relationship with Colón is special, because I had a lot of prominence in a short time. I think it was quite an explosion together with the people. Very grateful and for that I hope that Colón always does well, “he acknowledged.

“I always look at how Colón is doing. I follow all the summaries, because I have friends in Santa Fe, who are all crazy,” he added.

“You never know when the time is. I think you have to be open to everything and let things happen. I thought about breaking it in Mexico and I couldn’t do it. I scored six goals, that’s fine, but it wasn’t my goal. You never have to close. the door to nothing. If Colón needs me, he calls me and the project is good, I would never say no, “he concluded.

For now, Correa will return to Santos Laguna, a team that owns his card for the next 2021 Opening of the MX League, although the Laguneros could let them out if there is a good offer for the player.

