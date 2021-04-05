Liga MX: Javier Alarcón throws a strong warning for Club América and Cruz Azul

Sports journalist Javier Alarcon of the Imagen TV chain, sent a forceful message to the America club and the Blue Cross, after the great moment the Club León is going through in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

That Cruz Azul and America take care of themselves. The Lion is already eighth and is going to finish in the top 4; Atlas, Juárez, Mazatlán and Querétaro are missing. And the most important thing: he is approaching with great strides, at the best moment, to the full football of the last semester “, was the message from Javier Alarcón.

The communicator sent his message through his social networks, asking the teams that are at the top of the table to take care of the Lion, since he is in his best moment and will be a clear candidate for the MX League title .

Cruz Azul and America take care of themselves. The Lion is already eighth and will finish in the top 4; Atlas, Juárez, Mazatlán and Querétaro are missing. And the most important thing: he is approaching with great strides, at the best moment, the full football of the last semester. – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) April 5, 2021

For Javier Alarcón, the Panzas Verdes team will be among the first four places in the league, all this because of the calendar that they have in this final stretch of the tournament and because of the football that they are deploying.

