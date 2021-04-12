Liga MX: Javier Alarcón throws a dart against the competition system

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Eagles of America will star in the so-called ‘Advance Final’ in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in a new edition of Classic Young in the action of the day 15.

Facing the great showdown, Javier Alarcon, the commentator of Imagen TV, explodes against the competition system of the MX League by exposing the sum of points of the Celestes, the Azulcremas and the Emeralds of Leon in the current season.

“Next Saturday, and in the general table of the football year: América 66 points, Cruz Azul 65, León 60. It would be great! They are the 3 best by far in football quality. But continue with your Liguilla pulls and without relegation. there will never be a 5th or 6th game, “he wrote.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine, the Águilas del América and the Esmeraldas de León have become the most fiery teams in the final part of the present Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Águilas del América expose their streak of 12 and eight consecutive victories, respectively, in the game of matchday 15 in Liga MX that will define the general leader of the tournament.

