Liga MX: Javier Alarcón surrenders to the moment of Juan Reynoso with Cruz Azul

Sports journalist Javier Alarcon from Imagen TV, praised the role that the coach is playing Juan Reynoso with Cruz Azul, after his outstanding participation in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Reynoso handles the deck like a gambler. His charm will be in making each of his players have the mettle of an expensive pokarista at the right time, but in football terms, and with all objectivity, he is the number one candidate, “was Javier Alarcón’s message.

The Mexican communicator left his message on his social networks, where he highlighted the great work that the Peruvian coach has done, managing each of the soccer players that make up his squad to exploit them to the fullest.

Javier Alarcón made it clear that with what has been seen so far this season, Cruz Azul is positioned as the wide favorite for the league title and the Concacaf Champions League, hoping that Reynoso can change the mentality of his squad.

